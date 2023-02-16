Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, and Southern Erie counties. Especially across higher terrain. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures will drop below freezing late tonight, with a brief period of freezing rain. Slippery road conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&