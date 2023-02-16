PENN YAN — “In the wine business, we are surrounded by food and wine,” said Jeanne Wiltberger, marketing director and legacy family member at Keuka Spring Vineyards. “We realize that this isn’t the same for everyone. With inflation and costs of food and basic needs rising, we wanted to contribute to reducing food insecurity in our community to share just some of the abundance we are so grateful to experience.”
Five thousand dollars each was given to local food pantry organizations: the Living Well, the Keuka Food Pantry, and Milly’s Pantry. Located just outside of Penn Yan, the winery made a deliberate effort to support Penn Yan food-specific organizations.
The Living Well’s mission is to connect people to solutions so they may thrive. Its programs provide emergency access to food, personal hygiene and cleaning products; funds to prevent utility shut-offs and prescription discontinuation; and support for residents navigating grief and cancer diagnoses.
The HOPE Center Keuka Food Pantry is fighting hunger one day at a time. In addition to regular access to healthy food, with assistance from the Keuka Food Pantry, families are able to prepare a special meal for the holidays.
Milly’s Pantry fosters equal opportunity for success, self-sufficiency, and confidence for all Yates County children by providing nourishment and academic support.
In addition, staff members of Keuka Spring volunteered at the Living Well in December on a Salvation Army Food Box Distribution Day, packing lunches, unloading supplies, and sorting and organizing food donations. As the food boxes were being moved from trucks to The Well, several people noticed the efforts of the volunteers and stopped to request their own food box. The Well was able to support these additional requests for food boxes through supplies in their emergency food pantry. The winery staff looks forward to doing more volunteering in the upcoming year.
