BRISTOL — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua, in partnership with Bristol Mountain, will hold its first-ever Bike Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at Bristol Mountain, 5662 Rt. 64 in Bristol.
The free event is designed for children who are entering pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and will feature equipment safety checks, basic bicycle safety skills, music and bike decorating. All event participants will be entered to win a bike. A parade will take place at the end of the event where children will compete for the coveted prize of best bike decorations. Food and drink will be available for purchase. There is no charge to participate in the bike rodeo.
For more information or if you have bike expertise and would like to help out, visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org or contact event organizers Kim Sandic (585-455-2622) and Meg Fuller (585-455-4186).