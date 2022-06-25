VICTOR — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua will hold its 20th annual “Chipping in for Kids” Charity Golf Tournament July 18 at Ravenwood Golf Club.
Lunch and registration starts at 11 a.m., with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start for the four-person scramble. Dinner and prizes follow at 5:30 p.m.
The Cost of the tournament is $135 per golfer until July 1, and $145 after that date. The fee includes lunch, dinner, golf, cart, gifts, games and prizes.
The first person to make a hole-in-one on a selected par-3 will win a free car, courtesy of Randall Buick GMC Cadillac/Farnsworth Chevrolet.
The event is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua Foundation.
For more information or to register, visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.