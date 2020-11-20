SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls-Waterloo Kiwanis Club has announced that it will hold a virtual auction. Now underway, the auction will run until Nov. 20. In previous years, the club has held a basket raffle at its annual Election Day dinner. This year, however, the event was drive-thru only, so the Kiwanis have decided to have the basket sale online.
This years' offerings include a variety of gift baskets, including local wines, a bowl from McKenzie-Childs, a designer purse and wallet, and various other items.
Bidding and payment will take place online. Winning bidders may pick up their items after the close of the auction at Sinicropi Florist, 64 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Proceeds will benefit the club's community service efforts.
To see the available items, place bids, and learn more information, please visit www.senecafalls-waterloo-kiwanis.org/auction.htm.