CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua plans to celebrate the National Day of Prayer May 6 by hosting a breakfast at King’s Party House in Hopewell from 7-8 a.m.
Tickets to the event are $10 each and will be available at the door. The event is co-sponsored by Canandaigua Rotary. Face coverings are required to be worn until seated.
The program will be broadcast on Facebook. Search for #ndopcanandaigua2021.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 through a joint resolution of the Congress, and it was signed into law by President Harry Truman.
“Prayer helps recalibrate our hearts. It is a way of being that puts God in focus; in the epicenter of our souls and redirects our desires,” said Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua Human and Spiritual Values Chair Jim Hough. “This day has become an important observance celebrated by our Kiwanis club and celebrated throughout Canandaigua and the Finger Lakes region. We are joining observances all across the United States.”
This year’s celebration will feature the testimony of Edson and Kelly Lee, a couple who will share their journey from the Amazon River where they served the native population with dental care. Edson is now finishing his degree from Eastman Dental School, and lives in Canandaigua with Kelly and their four children.
For more information, contact Hough at Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua by email at jmhough815@gmail.com.
New members are welcome to learn more about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua by being a guest at an upcoming meeting. If interested, email drpamaud@yahoo.com.
Upcoming meetings are scheduled for noon on May 4, 11 and 18, and 6 p.m. May 25.