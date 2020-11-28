CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua hosted its 53rd Annual Spaghetti Dinner on Election Day. The club sold over 700 take-out dinners, collecting over $7,000 in profit that will go back into the Canandaigua community for service projects.
The club partnered with the Canandaigua American Legion this year to create a safe drive-up option for a quick and easy dinner on the go, keeping patrons and Kiwanians safe.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the group had to create a take-out only option at the Legion this year, rather than its typical sit-down experience. American Legion staff worked for hours in the kitchen to ensure over 700 community members received their take-out meals safely and in a quick manner. Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua President Lou Loy praised the staff for its help with this year’s dinner.
“There were long lines for certain, but when you consider all patrons received their meals at once, versus the normal 60% or so that would sit down and relax while receiving their meal ‘restaurant- style’ in the past, we did very well to serve the community,” said Loy.
The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua meets weekly at the Canandaigua American Legion, and all are welcome. The Kiwanis motto – "Serving the Children of the World" – is carried out by helping the community in a variety of ways, including sponsoring youth groups at the elementary, middle and high school levels, highway clean-ups, raising money to help children and children's support groups, supporting senior citizens by sponsoring bingo, distributing Christmas gifts, holiday candy and treats, hosting a summer ice cream social and providing scholarships.
For more information about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua visit our website at CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.