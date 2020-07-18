CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Kiwanis Foundation Inc. has received a $25,000 Youth Sports 2020 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and Rochester Area Community Foundation for the Dream Big Inclusion in Motion Project.
The money will be used to help build an all-inclusive playground at Outhouse Park in the town of Canandaigua. Once the playground is built it will be a state-of-the artinclusive facility which can be used by children and adults of all abilities. For more information visit dreambiginclusion.org.
Kiwanis President Heidi King said that the club is thrilled to be part of the playground project. By raising funds for the playground, the Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is continuing in its mission of “Serving the children of the world, one child and one community at a time.”
Dream Big Inclusion in Motion is planning “Be A Bright Spot Art Week” Aug. 3-7 to build community awareness and to raise funds for the playground. The group is partnering with Square 1 Art to facilitate this effort. Square 1 Art is committed to uplifting the children, families, and communities they serve through promotion and support of the visual arts. Inclusion in Motion organizers encourage people of all ages and abilities to participate by creating art on paper. Contact community@dreambiginclusion.org for blank art paper or to acquire an online template.
A dozen artwork pieces will be chosen to be transferred to outdoor porcelain tiles that will be built within the playground itself. All artwork will be uploaded to Square 1 Art, with the option of purchasing products with your specific art as a way to support the playground.
Watch the Inclusion in Motion Facebook and Instagram page (@dreambiginclusion) beginning July 20 to find out how your child, self, or group can participate.
Rochester Area Community Foundation engages philanthropists and community partners to improve our eight-county region by promoting philanthropy that helps to create an equitable community and strengthen our region’s vitality. Since 1972, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $497 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit www.racf.org.