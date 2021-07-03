GENEVA — Lake to Lake Women’s 59th annual Community-Birthday calendar will feature a picture of flowers familiar to longtime city of Geneva residents.
The tulip garden at Pulteney Park will adorn the cover of the organization’s 2022 calendar.
The calendars cost $5 apiece. Proceeds represent Lake to Lake Women’s biggest fundraising effort of the year. Orders are due by calling calendar chairman Nancy Taylor at (315) 789-2899 by the end of August.
The organization once again is inviting community members to list a birthday, anniversary, graduation date or some other special occasion. An individual listing costs 50 cents. Call Taylor with that information.
Part of the proceeds from individual listings and sales support graduation awards presented to students at Geneva, Waterloo, Romulus and South Seneca high schools, and Mynderse Academy.
Additionally, some of the proceeds go to New York Grace LeGendre Endowment Fund scholarships in Region 7. Those awards assist qualified women pursuing graduate studies.
Lake to Lake Women was chartered as Geneva Business & Professional Women in April 1930. Mildred B. Freeman, a longtime club member and owner of Freeman Business School, is credited with hatching the idea of the calendar drive. Anyone interested in joining Lake to Lake Women is urged to call Nancy Taylor at (315) 789-2899 for more information.