GENEVA — Looking for a last-minute Christmas gift? Lake to Lake Women has eight 2021 Community-Birthday calendars remaining to be sold.
The calendars cost $5. Part of the proceeds from individual listings and sales support graduation awards presented to students at Geneva, Waterloo, Romulus and South Seneca high schools, and Mynderse Academy. Romulus and South Seneca were added to that list this year.
The cover of this year’s calendar features a Seneca Falls sculpture that includes Amelia Bloomer, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony.
Anyone interested in buying a calendar can contact calendar committee chairperson Nancy Taylor at (315) 789-2899 or nancyataylor@outlook.com.