The board of directors chair at Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes is stepping down after completing eight years on the board, including four as chair.
Seneca Falls resident Kaitlyn Laskoski has been a strong and energetic leader who is a fierce advocate for victims of abuse, the organization said in a press release. She has been instrumental in many agency advances, and played a key role in acquiring a domestic violence shelter that is the first of its kind in Safe Harbor’s three-county service area.
“Kaitlyn has worked tirelessly to strengthen the work of our Board of Directors, increase awareness of our agency and enhance fund raising to support our services,” Safe Harbors Executive Director Marisa Przepiora said. “Her insight has been invaluable, and we are grateful for the time she has given us. I look forward to what Kaitlyn does next as a change maker in our community.”
Laskoski won election to the Seneca Falls Town Board in November. She said the demands of her new position and other existing commitments made it impossible to continue serving on the Safe Harbors board. She said she will continue to contribute to the agency in other roles.
Laskoski, senior mental health clinical therapist for corrections at the Seneca County sheriff’s office, is an active instructor in mental health topics for the Finger Lakes-area Police Academy and Corrections Academy. She is a Crisis Intervention Team for Police Officers and Suicide Prevention instructor and serves as the chair of the Seneca County Criminal Justice Advisory Board.