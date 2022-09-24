GENEVA — I am not sure if it is because of my age, but I never knew how big a deal “leaf-peeping” was in our area.
To be honest, I hadn’t realized the autumn activity had its own name, and many people knew about it. But, it makes sense. We live in a beautiful place, with actual changing seasons, so I guess I take it for granted sometimes.
My best friend, whom I met at SUNY Oswego, is from New York City, so she was always in awe on our nightly walks. I’d hear her say things like, “Oh, my god, look at this tree. Do you see the size of this tree?!” Or, she’d simply comment on the changing colors, varying from tree to tree, so she’d take pictures.
Her excitement has made me realize just how beautiful this place is. Leaf-peeping seems like the perfect activity to honor this colorful season against the backdrop of the Finger Lakes area.
I am not sure if it's because I'm 22, but when I think of autumn now, I think of ciders and local brews — and apparently a lot of people agree with this mentality.
“The fall is a very beautiful time of year here in the FLX," said Victor Pultinas, owner of Lake Drum Brewing in downtown Geneva. "It's a combination of the fall harvest season and what that brings, (and) the outdoor activities that include leaf-peeping and, of course, drinking cider.”
Pultinas said business in the fall comes from “40% tourist, but the fall is not just for tourist folks. Everyone should take advantage of the season and get out and explore our beautiful backyard we have here and pretend to be a tourist for a bit.”
Karrie Cotropia-Nita manages The Apple Shed in Newark, a farm business established in 1906.
"Thirty percent, if not more of our business comes from leaf-peepers," she said. "People are out looking at the leaves, and that makes them think of fall activities, which in turn brings them here.
“Professionally speaking, I believe the leaf-peeping trend in our area has a big impact on the local economy,” Cotropia-Nita continued, adding that the pandemic had no drastic effect on business at The Apple Shed since it is a farm business and activities take place outdoors. "Anything that can bring people out and spending money, but at the same time enjoying quality family time, is a huge deal."
The Apple Shed, of course, has an apple orchard, and the business offers hayrides to view the land. My favorite part is seeing the animals like goats and chickens.
The setting of apples and farm animals seems perfect for fall, and the changing colors of leaves just add to the nostalgia and beauty. Nate Salpeter, co-owner of Sweet Farm, a new farm sanctuary in Himrod, agrees.
“It is the cooler fall experience and richness it brings that many seasoned visitors look forward to,” Salpeter said. “With leaf-peeping becoming more and more popular, places like Sweet Farm can become a fall destination where visitors can look forward to leaf-peeping activities, enjoying the colorful views of Seneca Lake, or getting the chance to meet our rescued farm animals amidst a gorgeous fall back drop (and without the pesky summer flies)."
I am lucky I live in the area so I can go leaf-peeping anytime. Just get in my car, or simply hike (which is the better of the two so I can save gas money). However, others travel, making their leaf-peeping adventure a mini-vacation — meaning that renting houses for a weekend or more has become popular.
“There’s no doubt in my mind, the autumn season in the Finger Lakes is a huge draw for travelers,” said Melissa Palmeri, co-founder of New York Rental By Owner, an online website for New York vacation rentals.
While Palmeri said she sees more rentals occurring in the summer months, the fall season is a close second.
“It's not only the leaf-peeping that draws lots of consumers to the region at this time, but it's also the many local attractions the area has to offer," Palmeri said. "It definitely helps the local economy. What better way to enjoy the fall foliage than sipping on great local wine or beer or enjoying a gourmet meal made with local produce.”
“This timeframe represents our busiest time of the year and consists mostly of visitors viewing the fall foliage from New York and the Northeast,” added Jacqueline Wooster, director of sales at the Heron Hill tasting room on Canandaigua Lake.
Wooster noted that Keuka Lake-based Heron Hill Winery, which is celebrating its 50th year of business in October, is back to pre-pandemic patronage levels, and now is “the perfect time to visit.”
“The fall foliage is some of the most gorgeous in the country and creates excellent immersive opportunities, like leaf-peeping," she said. "The fall also means harvest time, and not just in the vineyards. The Finger Lakes region offers a plethora of fresh fruits and vegetables in the fall, not to mention all of the fun Harvest festivals.”
I recently attended a family member’s wedding in the stunning Skaneateles area, and I spoke to my great aunt, Janey, about this story. She told me how she and a few of her older sisters would make a whole day trip out of leaf-peeping. She said she was “a bit younger then, and didn’t really get it.” But now, she, like me, has changed her tune. She said she now understands the importance and beauty of the area, and that “we should cherish it.”
Wise words, indeed. I encourage everyone to get out, even if only for a five-minute walk, and take in all that this season and area has to offer … and, then maybe grab a local cider.