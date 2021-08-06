CANANDAIGUA — Light Hill Canandaigua Comfort Care Home is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a community scavenger hunt that begins at 8 a.m. Saturday(Aug. 7).
The walking event is set to end around noon at the Canandaigua Middle School. Comfortable sneakers and a compass are recommended in the search for scavenger hunt items and places.
Learn more and register online at seekerswithsneakers.myevent.com.
Participation benefits Light Hill’s daily operations, which are funded entirely through donations and fundraising efforts.