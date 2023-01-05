Limon Dance Company returns to Nazareth College in January

PITTSFORD — Acclaimed for its exquisite choreography and dramatic expression, technical brilliance, and expansive, yet nuanced humanity, the Limon Dance Co. returns to Nazareth College next month.
Nazareth College’s Visual and Performing Arts’ 2022/2023 Changemakers Series presents “An Evening with the Limon Dance Company,” a program that includes choreography by company founder Jose Limon and co-founder Doris Humphrey. The company takes the Callahan Theater stage at the Nazareth College Arts Center Complex at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
The audience is invited to attend a pre-performance talk at 6:30 p.m. in the Peace Theater (room A14) in the Arts Center’s lower level, featuring Dante Puleio, Limon Dance Co.’s artistic director, a former member of the company for more than a decade.
Purchases for reserved-seat tickets are now open, ranging from $10 to $45. Tickets are available online at www2.naz.edu/artscenter/tickets/ or through the Arts Center box office at boxoffice@naz.edu or 585-389-2170. Nazareth College students are admitted free of charge. There are also $5 tickets available to other college students with ID.
The performance is presented in cooperation with Nazareth College’s Theatre and Dance Department, where the company will be in residence Jan. 20-21. An open rehearsal for Nazareth College dance students is at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20, and a free, open-to-the-public master class on the Limon dance technique os at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21. They will be offered in the dance studio in George Hall on the Nazareth College campus.
There will be a lecture/demonstration at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in Callahan Theater that is open to the public. It will feature selections of their historic and recently reconstructed Danzas Mexicanas, along with the new 2022 Bessie Award-nominated work, Migrant Mother, choreographed by Raul Tamez. Those tickets are $10, or $5 for dance schools and groups of six or more.
Limon Dance Co. last appeared at Nazareth College in 2009 as the inaugural event in the newly renovated Arts Center. This performance is the final offering in Nazareth College’s Visual and Performing Arts’ 2022/2023 Changemakers Series.
More information about the Nazareth College Arts Center and its programs can be found at www2.naz.edu/arts-center/.