CANANDAIGUA — On Aug. 13 Lincoln Hill Farms will host its third annual BrewFest featuring more than 60 craft breweries from across the northeast, live music all day, local artisans and a great time. The Farm is excited to announce Tim Reynolds, guitar player for Dave Matthews Band and TR3, will headline the festival with a rare solo acoustic show that evening. Guests may also enjoy the many features the property offers, including a hops yard, two ponds, lawn games, goat petting and food specials from the farm’s expanded food lane — home to the LHF Smokehouse, Grill and Pizza & Snack Hut and other food vendors.
VIP Ticket: $90; General Admission Ticket with Sampling: $70; General Admission Ticket with No Sampling: $50; Headliner Tim Reynolds Concert Only Ticket: $35.
While tickets may be purchased at the door, it is advised to purchase them in advance by visiting lincolnhillfarms.com
The Lincoln Hill Farms BrewFest will be held rain or shine at 3792 NY-247, in downtown Canandaigua. The BrewFest is for those 21 and over.