CANANDAIGUA — Lincoln Hill Farms’ summer concert line-up, located at 3792 NY-247, downtown Canandaigua.

  • Enter the Haggis – July 23
  • Finger Lakes Opera Summer Scenes – July 26
  • Thompson Square – July 29
  • Railroad Earth – July 28
  • Ghost Light – Aug. 5
  • Roots & Boots Country Music Fest – Aug. 6
  • Trevor Hall – Aug. 9
  • MATISYAHU – Aug. 17
  • Andy Frasco and the U.N. – Aug. 19
  • Iya Terra with Mike Love and special guest Nattali Rize – Aug. 26
  • Pink Talking Fish – Sept. 2
  • Dark Hollow with Dinner and a movie – Sept. 9
  • Michael Glabicki with Dirk Miller of Rusted Root – Sept. 10
  • Mud Creek – Sept. 23
  • Big Eyes Phish – Sept. 30

Guests may bring lawn chairs for all Lincoln Hill Farms events/concerts, and leashed, friendly dogs are permitted. All shows/events are rain or shine. Visit lincolnhillfarms.com/calendar/ for ticket prices, to purchase tickets and additional details. All shows are on sale now and additional shows may be added.

