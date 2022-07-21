CANANDAIGUA — Lincoln Hill Farms’ summer concert line-up, located at 3792 NY-247, downtown Canandaigua.
- Enter the Haggis – July 23
- Finger Lakes Opera Summer Scenes – July 26
- Thompson Square – July 29
- Railroad Earth – July 28
- Ghost Light – Aug. 5
- Roots & Boots Country Music Fest – Aug. 6
- Trevor Hall – Aug. 9
- MATISYAHU – Aug. 17
- Andy Frasco and the U.N. – Aug. 19
- Iya Terra with Mike Love and special guest Nattali Rize – Aug. 26
- Pink Talking Fish – Sept. 2
- Dark Hollow with Dinner and a movie – Sept. 9
- Michael Glabicki with Dirk Miller of Rusted Root – Sept. 10
- Mud Creek – Sept. 23
- Big Eyes Phish – Sept. 30
Guests may bring lawn chairs for all Lincoln Hill Farms events/concerts, and leashed, friendly dogs are permitted. All shows/events are rain or shine. Visit lincolnhillfarms.com/calendar/ for ticket prices, to purchase tickets and additional details. All shows are on sale now and additional shows may be added.