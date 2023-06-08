PENN YAN — Are you a Hess Trucks collector? Do you need a couple of snazzy patio chairs? Is browsing second-hand sales your thing?
If so, you won’t want to miss Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates’ fifth summer Sidewalk Sale.
To help cover the cost of tutoring low-literacy and non-English-speaking residents, LVOY is hosting a two-day event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16-17 at its Penn Yan office, 117 E. Elm St.
Billie van der Sterre and Jim Cook are the coordinators, relying on help from more than a dozen dedicated literacy volunteers.
Don’t miss this collection of donated antiques, collectibles, puzzles, linens, tools, outdoor items, dishes, china, glassware, lamps, jewelry, kitchen, entertaining and decorative items, unique doll furniture, children’s pieces and seasonal and crafts items.
Truly, something for everyone.