Little Red Bookshelves is providing free books located throughout Ontario County schools and businesses

CANANDAIGUA — The Community Reading Partnership has been sponsoring the Little Red Bookshelves program throughout Ontario County. The reading program provides a space to read or take home books for free.
The Community Reading Partnership, a non-profit group, maintains Little Red Bookshelves where gently used books are available to take home. These are found at local organizations, schools, agencies, and businesses in Canandaigua and Ontario County fulfilling CRP’s family literacy mission.
CRP is at 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua (Wood Library), but readers can pick up a book at various locations in Ontario County, including Canandaigua Elementary School, 96 W. Gibson St., Canandaigua; Canandaigua National Bank, 72 S. Main St., Canandaigua; Ontario Center, 3062 County Complex Drive, Hopewell; Our Children’s Place, 9 Village Drive, Clifton Springs; and other locations.
For more information and other locations go to www.communityreadingpartnership.org or email CRP at communityreadingpart@gmail.com.