NEWARK — When Lagana Plumbing and Heating owner Mitch Ruffalo received a call about a local non-profit in a bind, he decided to help.
Newark-Arcadia Museum’s heating system needed extensive repairs, leaving the organization’s Board of Directors in a bind. A couple of days later, the board received a call from Ruffalo with a solution.
Ruffalo indicated that Trane, a worldwide supplier of HVAC systems, was willing to partner with Ruffalo to help the non-profit. Basically, if the museum would pay for the installation, Trane would donate the heating and cooling system.
The new furnace was installed in one day and the museum stayed open.
“I have known Mitch for a number of years, and I have always found him to be a person who cares for his family, friends and community,” Newark-Arcadia Historical Society President Jim Weiler said. “These precepts are reflected in the tone he sets for his workforce, along with a strong work ethic.”
Museum Director Chris Davis also thanked Ruffalo, along with the generosity businesses and individuals have shown since the day the museum opened.