CLIFTON SPRINGS — Gypsum/Riverview Cemetery will be holding a spring cleanup as soon as the weather permits.
The current Gypsum Cemetery Association rules and regulations allow only two pots or urns per lot. Items not allowed include glass containers, trees, bushes or shrubs. In addition, no in-ground planting of flowers is permitted.
Christmas wreaths should be removed by March 15 each year.
In light of the rules, the GCA will remove and dispose of items on lots not complying with these requirements at any time.