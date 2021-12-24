CANANDAIGUA — Gina Robbins contacted the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes office recently. Her 8-year-old daughter, Molly, wanted to host a new toy drive and donate the proceeds to the children who visit the CACFL.
“When Molly brought up the idea of a toy drive, she told me that she wanted to donate them to a place that helps kids,” Gina said. “While brainstorming local places, the Child Advocacy Center came up, and she asked me what ‘advocacy’ meant. When I explained that an advocate is a person that assists someone else in getting the help that they need, she decided that this was the perfect fit.”
Molly placed a collection box in her family’s front yard, and her mom promoted the event in their neighborhood social media groups. The result of her two-week toy drive: 56 new toys.
“I just really like helping people, and it makes me feel good,” Molly said when she and her mom delivered the toys last week.
“I love the idea of kids helping kids,” said Jennifer Brownell, executive director of the CACFL. “Thanks to Molly’s kindness, children who visit the CACFL will be able to take home a new toy.”
Each year, CACFL offers support and hope to 300 child abuse survivors who visit its offices. Each child is offered a comfort item to take home. And, the CACFL fulfills holiday wish lists for children who have received our services.
For more information about the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes or to make a donation, visit cacfingerlakes.org.