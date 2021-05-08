CICERO — In honor of National Volunteer Month in April, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to local Girl Scouts.
On April 22, GSNYPENN held its inaugural Virtual Volunteer Appreciation Night. The gathering took place via Zoom on Girl Scout Leaders Day, a national Girl Scout “holiday” honoring adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors in partnership with Girl Scouts.
More recently, the council posted online recognitions across its social media channels celebrating the volunteers that received 174 special awards and 170 pins. All special awards will be hand-delivered to volunteers’ homes by membership support staff by the end of May across all 26 counties.
“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts and make a direct impact on girls’ lives every day. They are in our communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and we can never thank them enough for all that they do. Their service to Girl Scouts has been especially important after the last year—living, working and volunteering through a pandemic. They’ve managed to keep our girls and troops ‘together while apart’ and that in itself is truly remarkable considering the circumstances. They’ve provided a sense of normalcy for girls during such a challenging time and for that we are forever grateful,” says Christina Verratti, director of Membership Support.
The following local volunteers were honored:
Ever-Green Award — Recognizes volunteers who have previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving the original award. Recipient: Lynda Wright, Phelps.
Appreciation Pin —Recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area. Recipient: Sandy Hey, Stanley.
Volunteers of Excellence — Recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place. Recipients: Karina Connolly, Geneva, and Jessica Rogers, Clifton Springs.
Spirit Awards —Recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes. Recipients: Melissa Shipherd, Canandaigua; Rachel Stoneham, Newark; and Michelle Van Cuyck, North Rose.
Rising Star Awards — Recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts. Recipients: Mindy Andrews, Canandaigua; Brooke Colizzi, Penn Yan; and Brittanie Kesecker, Newark.
Volunteer Years of Service Award Pins — Recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at five-year intervals. Recipients: 20 years — Kristine Joslyn, Newark; Elizabeth Renzetti, Geneva; and Lisa Templar, North Rose; 10 years — Maureen Bailey, Penn Yan; Meghan Barbay, Seneca Falls; Shirley Brown, Clifton Springs; and Ann Olmstead, Penn Yan.
Membership Numeral Guard — Recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including both girl and adult years. Recipients: 20 years — Jennifer Clancy, Penn Yan; 10 years — Melissa Parsons, Penn Yan.