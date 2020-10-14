GENEVA — Geneva Girl Scouts and their families from Service Unit 409, which is part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, participated in a day of service at the Finger Lakes Community College Geneva Campus Center Sept. 20.
During “Chalk It Up!” unit 409 took over the blacktop in the campus’ parking lot circle. Girls and their families left inspiring and encouraging messages for the community.
Nine families from a few different troops took part.
“It was fun to be with friends and put inspirational quotes out for people to see,” said Abby Gravitte, a Girl Scout cadette and seventh-grader from Troop 40280. “Hopefully, some of the art made people smile.”
“They loved seeing each other, even if they couldn’t get too close,” said Karina Connolly, communications co-manager for unit 409. “They had a great time being outdoors with some music and their friends. There were several adorable impromptu dance parties while they were drawing. We were able to work our way around the entire blacktop circle, which made me very happy.”
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available.
To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
For more information on Geneva Girl Scouts, contact Connolly at karinaconnolly@outlook.com or (518) 410-5640.