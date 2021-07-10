CICERO — Area Girl Scouts and adult volunteers earned Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council President’s Volunteer Service Awards for their volunteer hours in 2020.
The award recognizes outstanding volunteers within certifying organizations who have earned distinction through community service, either in a 12-month period or over the course of a lifetime.
The honor was founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.
As a certifying organization, GSNYPENN identifies eligible members as potential recipients, verifies their service hours and distributes the award to selected girls and volunteers.
“We congratulate these GSNYPENN Girl Scouts and adult volunteers for earning the President’s Volunteer Service Award,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said. “Collectively, they recorded more than 966 hours of community service and contributed selflessly to support their communities during 2020. Their volunteerism is a testament to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. We could not be prouder of their dedication and service.”
Troop 40408 from the Red Creek School District in the town of Wolcott earned Gold-level awards for group volunteering. All members must volunteer at least 25 hours towards each project, for a total of more than 500 service hours. Troop service projects included helping with the Rescue Mission’s FreezeOut 5K to End Homelessness, holding a beach cleanup; organizing a Pumpkin Walk; donating holiday poinsettias for local senior citizens; and more.
The troop leaders that were recognized:
- Jane Ayers of Wolcott.
- Bonnie Thomas of Wolcott.
The troop members that were recognized:
- Madelyn Clark, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Wolcott and an 11th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Hannah Doll, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Red Creek and an 11th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Talia Maurizio, a Girl Scout Senior from Martville and a 10th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Brionna McDonald, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Red Creek and an 11th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Aleita Mercer, a Girl Scout Senior from Cato and a 10th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Mackenzie Morrissette, a Girl Scout Senior from Red Creek and a 10th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Hailey Sherman, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Sterling and an 11th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Angelie Sperling, a Girl Scout Ambassador from Martville and an 11th-grader at Red Creek High School.
- Addison Webber, a Girl Scout Cadette from Martville and a sixth-grader at Margaret W. Cuyler Elementary School in Red Creek.