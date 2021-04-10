CICERO — Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways announced that 29 scouts throughout its council territory, including local residents, earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in scouting, during the 2019-20 member year.
The council typically honors each “class” in-person during late fall. Due to the pandemic, the celebration was moved to early 2021 and re-imagined as a virtual recognition. It was held Feb. 27, with attending recipients and their families, council staff and board members. The keynote speaker was Girl Scout alum Alexandra Jacobs Wilke, a village trustee in Potsdam and director of public relations at SUNY Potsdam.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said. “They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. The benefits in their communities and beyond are of lasting, positive change brought about by their efforts. We applaud the commitment and dedication required to earn this award and are proud of our ‘Class of 2020’ Gold Award Girl Scouts. We know they each will continue to make the world a better place well into the future.”
The Gold Award recognizes Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors in grades 9-12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each recipient must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have a lasting impact. Girls who earn the award tackle issues that are dear to them and drive lasting change in their communities and beyond.
In addition, the Gold Award is a key that can open doors to scholarships, preferred admission tracks for college and career opportunities.
Three of the council’s Class of 2020 Gold Award Girl Scouts were selected for special scholarships toward advancing their education at an institution of higher ed. The girls were chosen by the award committee because their projects demonstrated the highest levels of leadership, sustainability, measurability and national/global links. Thanks to generous donors, the council presented a total of $12,000 in memory of three special Girl Scout sisters lost in 2019 who helped build girls of courage, confidence and character and who each made the world a better place.
The following local girls received the Gold Award:
Jaclyn Jorolemon, Farmington
Take Action Project: Raised garden beds for healthy snacking for senior citizens.
Jorolemon addressed the issue that senior citizens residing in a facility have less access to grow and snack on fresh fruits and vegetables by building raised garden beds at a local senior facility. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is bonding with the girls in her troop throughout the years and taking camping trips with them. Jorolemon is a junior at Canandaigua Academy.
Megan Litzenberger, Romulus
Take Action Project: Drama prop room.
Litzenberger led her team to develop a functional prop room for her school’s drama department. She created a binder for younger students to better understand each role in a production and left plans to be able to implement a shadowing program when allowed. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is sleepovers at the zoo “with” the polar bears. Litzenberger, a graduate of Romulus Central School, is majoring in mathematics at Wells College in Aurora, Cayuga County.
Sydney Prescott, Farmington
Take Action Project: Environmental expo.
Prescott took action to increase awareness about the environment — sustainability, conservation and recycling, to be specific. She coordinated two community events based on environmental education. At the second event, the Environmental Expo, Prescott lined up nearly 30 environmental experts to present information, and more than 150 community members attended. At the expo, she enjoyed seeing the younger Girl Scouts in attendance and handed out fun patches to girls who told her what they learned from the event. She said it was wonderful to see young girls be so engaged in learning about how to protect the environment. Prescott is a senior at Victor High School.
Allyson Wieser, Williamson
Take Action Project: Designing and installing a sensory integration pathway for Williamson Elementary School.
Wieser addressed the issue of elementary school children being restless in class by installing a sensory pathway in her local elementary school. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is going on an encampment and hiking up a dried-out river to find a waterfall. Wieser, a graduate of Williamson High School, is majoring in public health with a pre-law track at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.