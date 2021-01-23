GENEVA — The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes, in partnership with the Geneva Historical Society, will present a virtual Roundtable of Antiques and Collectibles at 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
Those attending are invited to send up to three photos (.jpeg preferred) of an antique or collectible to club president Marty Schlabach, who will show them during the Zoom session. Please put “Virtual Roundtable” in the subject line and email them to MLS5@cornell.edu by Jan. 24. Antique and vintage items of any kind, including furniture, paintings, books, prints, glassware, and accessories, can be considered.
Each person who submits a photo will have a few minutes to introduce the object, and others will have the chance to comment or chat. Bethany Haswell of Stomping Grounds in Geneva, an eclectic bookshop with art, maps, framing and gifts, and Jim Goodling of College Fund Antiques, a business that specializes in country furniture, early china, folk art, paintings, toleware and accessories, will serve as local experts.
To attend the virtual meeting, a device, internet connection, and email address are needed. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3sMYIes or call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151. The necessary login information will be sent to you via email 24 hours prior to the program.
Registrations are limited to 100 people and must be complete before noon on the day of the program.