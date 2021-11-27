GENEVA — A local landscaper applied for U.S. citizenship last year — a quarter century after moving here from Mexico. Then, due to COVID-19, he had to wait another 17 months for his all-important interview with Immigration and Naturalization Services in Buffalo.
Even though it was a long time coming, Manuel Fonseca Vargas achieved his goal with help from Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates.
Nancy Richardson, who runs the English-as-a-Second-Language program at LVOY’s Penn Yan office, said “a friend told Vargas that we have a Spanish interpreter here who can help people with citizenship.”
The interpreter, Ita Vazquez, had also earned citizenship through Richardson’s program and has since helped several others.
Richardson said that when Vargas first went to the 117 E. Elm St. office, he looked at the wall of framed photos of new citizens her team had helped and “said he knew most of them.”
Normally, studying for the interview takes at least a few months. There are 100 civics and history questions to learn the answers to, without knowing which 10 will be asked. There’s also a lengthy application that must be filled out, touching on various aspects of personal history and time in the United States — all facts that many people couldn’t pull from their memory at a moment’s notice.
With 25 years here, Vargas had a lot of facts to remember so they’d match his application, including former addresses, dates that he’d returned to Mexico to visit family during that time, and more.
When it took so long for his interview to be scheduled, Vazquez helped him keep all of that information fresh in his mind for almost a year and a half.
Vargas passed the test and was sworn in immediately on Oct. 5. Vazquez went with him and was there when he was sworn in immediately after passing the test.
Vargas and his wife, Maria, are the parents of one daughter and have three grandchildren.