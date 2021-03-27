SENECA FALLS — Francis “Butch” Markel Jr., was recognized by Kirk-Casey American Legion 366 during the organization’s monthly membership meeting March 15.
Markel was honored for 50 years of continuous service with the American Legion. A certificate was issued in appreciation for his faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of the American Legion. The certificate is signed by National Commander James “Bill” Oxford and National Adjutant Daniel Wheeler.
“Butch has been a steadfast, dedicated figure at Post 366,” the certificate said. “He is a Past Commander and currently holds the officer position as 1st Vice Commander. He is the Bar and Building Manager. The post is maintained to a high degree due to Butch’s high standards, organization and management skills. He has been the ‘go to’ person for many years.”
Markel is an Army veteran who served during Vietnam.
Post 366 Commander Sharon Rayno presented the certificate.