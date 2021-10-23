Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Ontario County. Harvesting of corn and soybeans is happening at full throttle this time of year. Thus, safety is always a concern, but not an easy topic to discuss with family. That’s why a free family friendly evening of a movie and a live rescue demonstration was recently held at the Carriage Barn on the Ontario County fairgrounds.
A collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, Ontario County Farm Bureau, Marcus Whitman FFA, Ontario County Fair Society, and several local grain farmers brought the national acclaimed movie “SILO the Film” to Ontario County for a special viewing.
Prior to the movie the Ontario County Ropes Rescue Team presented a demonstration using the grain rescue equipment obtained with a grant from Nationwide Insurance in July of 2019. At that time, a training was provided by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety Course Instructor, Director Dan Neenan to local firemen.
At the event, Bill Colburn, Assistant Chief Bristol Volunteer Fire Department + Team Leader of the Ontario County High Angle Rope Rescue, John Bolonda, Bristol Volunteer Fire Department, Doug Kostyk, Assistant Chief, Ionia Volunteer Fire Company and Todd Statt, Richmond Volunteer Fire Department conducted the rescue with our volunteer Alex Boock acting as the entrapped victim. The team explained the procedure as they worked the equipment to keep the victim safe and were able to extract him safely. The audience of 35 were impressed as to how fast an entrapment can happen.
This demonstration was followed by a special viewing of the movie “SILO the Film” for farm families, FFA members their families and local fireman.
“This grain rescue tube—along with the necessary training—is a terrific asset available to all of Ontario County. Not only does it have the potential to save the lives of possible victims, but it will also make performing these types of rescues SAFER and more efficient for all our first responders,” said Bill Colburn, Assistant Chief of Bristol VFD and county rope team member as he was awarded this equipment.
A high velocity auger would make grain removal easier and more efficient. Donations towards this additional equipment are now being accepted by Bristol Volunteer Fire Department, located at 4350 Rt. 64. Canandaigua, NY 14424. Should you wish to donate, make checks out to Bristol Fire Department, Attention Bill Colburn and with a notation of: For Grain bin Rescue Auger donation.