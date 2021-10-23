LODI — State Sen. Pam Helming visited local resident Alta Boyer to celebrate her 107th birthday.
Boyer was born on Oct. 18, 1914 in Lodi. World War I had started just a few months before.
In commemoration, Senator Helming presented Boyer with a New York State Senate Proclamation recognizing her contributions and achievements over the years. Alta dressed up in her favorite jacket for the visit.
A graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Boyer has two Master’s degrees, in library science and medical science, and is known for her encyclopedic knowledge of the area. She also worked for many years at Willard Psychiatric Center as a librarian and medical librarian.
Boyer was also instrumental in preserving the Lodi Presbyterian Church which is now home to the Lodi Historical Society. She is a longtime journalist, dating back to her teens when she wrote high school news for the Ovid Gazette and then a column on hometown news. In addition, she has also authored two books, on the history of Lodi Point and of early settler Silas Halsey.
The farm where Boyer lives has been in her family for over a century. Her family originally acquired the 100-acre property as part of the state’s Land Grant program. She has made significant improvements to the property, including adding solar panels to help offset the cost of heating her home, which was built in the 1800s. Alta is extremely knowledgeable about solar power.
During the visit, Senator Helming asked Alta about her secret to living a good life. She said: spending time with family, working outdoors, and volunteering in the community. A family member added that it could be all the bacon Alta enjoys, almost every day.