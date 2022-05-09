MACEDON — Long Acre Farms open for its 29th season on April 29.
2022 season passes are currently on sale online and also are available for guests to purchase in-person.
The Farm Market, Ice Cream Shop and play areas are open from 10 a.m. until dark. The courtyard is always free to enjoy during your visit. The Back 40 admission play area consists of over 10 family-friendly activities, including a jumping pillow, obstacle course (new in 2021), giant slide, swing set, tire swings, and more.
The Farm Market is stocked with new and familiar products. JD Wine Cellars, which is located at Long Acre Farms, is open from noon to 5 p.m. for wine and beer tastings.
Long Acre Farms is open daily from 10 a.m. to dark. For more information, directions and a calendar of events visit www.longacrefarms.com or call (315) 986-4202.