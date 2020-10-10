Professor to deliver virtual suffrage talk
GENEVA — The second program in the Geneva Historical Society’s 2020 Virtual Fall Lecture Series will feature historian Laura Free with the program “Amended: Telling Untold Suffrage Stories.”
In this online program at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Free will focus on a timely topic: suffrage, gender, race and voting rights. The session will center on some clips from the Humanities New York podcast “Amended,” which she hosts. Participants will listen to excerpts together and then Free will lead them in a discussion about the selections, thinking about suffrage broadly in today’s world.
Free is a historian of women and politics at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of the book “Suffrage Reconstructed: Gender, Race, and Voting Rights in the Civil War Era.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this program will be presented virtually through Zoom and advance registration is required. A device, internet connection and email address are necessary to participate. To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Geneva Historical Society website calendar of events (www.genevahistoricalsociety,com). The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program. For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before noon the day of the program.