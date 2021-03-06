Literacy Volunteers Ontario-Yates provides free tutoring services to adults in Ontario and Yates Counties. LVOY helps learners reach their individual literacy goals, including obtaining high school equivalency diplomas, preparing for the US Citizenship Exam, improving English speaking, reading, and comprehension, and more. Individuals interested in becoming learners or volunteer tutors should contact LVOY at (585) 396-1686 or (315) 536-6799.