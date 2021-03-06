FINGER LAKES — Literacy Volunteers Ontario-Yates (LVOY) held its 19th annual – and first ever virtual – adult spelling bee on Sunday, February 21. Twenty-six individuals comprised nine teams competing over three spelling rounds plus the championship round. More than thirty-six words were spelled correctly before Team Bee+ from Hobart & William Smith Colleges earned the championship title by properly spelling the word ‘Kaddish.’
This year the event went virtual with teams joining the online competition at their appointed times. The entire competition was livestreamed for viewers on LVOY's YouTube channel. Andy Thomas of Canandaigua skillfully performed announcer duties again this year, leading the event, announcing the words to be spelled, describing word origins, and offering word usage information.
"Spelling is just one part of literacy, but it is an important one," said Donna Cotter, associate director of LVOY. "The Spelling Bee is a great way for us to increase awareness of what we do while raising money to support LVOY's work. We couldn't do it without the involvement of the event sponsors, competitors and volunteers."
The Spelling Bee is LVOY’s longest running fundraising event and this year’s Bee raised more than $16,000. Proceeds support LVOY’s work with adults throughout Ontario and Yates Counties who seek to improve their lives by increasing their literacy.
The success of the event is owed to the support of teams, sponsors and other donors. Special thanks to major sponsors of the 2021 Spelling Bee: Nancy Sands, Darling’s Tree Farm, Wegmans, Canandaigua National Bank and CDGA Coffee Company.