CANANDAIGUA — Literacy Volunteers Ontario-Yates’ annual Adult Spelling Bee is celebrating its 20th year, and organizers are looking for folks who want to celebrate with them and have some good-natured fun vying for spelling bragging rights.
The Bee will be conducted via Zoom again this year, from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 6. Each team is assigned a specific time block for their round and asked to reserve another block for the final round, in case they advance.
Spectators are welcome in all rounds.
Organizers are recruiting teams, sponsors, and donations as they aim to raise $20,000. All proceeds support services for adults from Ontario and Yates counties who receive literacy tutoring, help with English, or assistance preparing for a high school equivalency test.
Here are a few ways to get involved:
• Recruit a team and compete. The entry fee remains $300 per three-person team. Talk it up among family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
• “Bee” an Event Sponsor at any of the following levels:
— Premier Sponsor: $2,500 sponsors receive premier recognition on event posters, prominent acknowledgment in the program, and special acknowledgment in the post-event thank you in the Finger Lakes Times.
— Queen Bee Sponsor: $1,000 sponsors receive recognition on event posters, in the program, and in the post-event thank you in the Finger Lakes Times.
— Drone Sponsor: If spelling is not your strong suit, you can sponsor a team for $300. Representatives of many area non-profits would gladly stand in for you or your business. Team sponsors receive credit in our promotional materials.
• Make a donation of any amount because investing in literacy is a great way to invest in the life of your community.
Team registrations with full payment are being accepted through Jan. 24. Be one of the first three teams to submit your complete, paid registration and receive a free word “pass.”
Call (585) 396-1686 or email volunteerslvoy@gmail.com with questions.
Also, to help teams prepare in the run up to the Bee, the Finger Lakes Times will present a Word of the Day in its front-page left rail in every edition for two weeks, beginning Saturday.