LYONS — Lyons Farmers Market management already is planning for the 47th year of the oldest farm market in Wayne County.
As in past years, the market will continue to offer farm-to-table produce and products from its family of farms and home craft businesses. Part of the planning initiative for 2021 includes an invitation for more vendors to join on Saturday mornings, as well as a food truck or two to offer a breakfast menu. Vendors and food trucks will accompany Imprint Coffee Roasters and musicians playing the gazebo.
As with many organizations and businesses, 2020 was a difficult year. That was no different for the farm markets. There were many unexpected requirements placed on the markets that depleted the budgets. To be able to continue in the future, the Lyons Farmers Market will be holding fund raising events and accepting donations. Further assistance is also needed with signage, advertising, supplies, and staffing, including volunteers to help with social media, setup and take down on Saturday, and facilitate fundraising activities.
There are lots of ways to support the market. Weekly sponsors will have their business, organization or personal message displayed in the market on a specific Saturday for $25 a week. Sponsors over $250 will be recognized at all events and communications and specials during the season. These opportunities will ensure the market continues to serve the community for many years to come.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, contact market manager Joan Delaro at lyonsnyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or (315) 331-6605.