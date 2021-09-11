LYONS — This year’s Lyons Heritage Society’s Annual Dinner will be held Thursday Sept. 30, with hors-d’oeuvres to be served at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. Wayne Hills Country Club, Gannett Rd., Galen, will again host the event.
Dinner choices are chicken French, grilled salmon, or vegetarian pasta primavera.
Following dinner, the evening program will begin with a presentation on the Bicentennial of Wayne County by Gene Bavis and Rosa Fox, co-chairs of the Wayne County Bicentennial committee. In addition, Tom Sawtelle will speak about his research into Colonial-era Indian trade and regional trading posts as he portrays Hendrick Wemple, who as an interpreter for the NY Indian Department in the 18th century, likely spent time at the Clyde blockhouse.
A silent auction will feature, among the items, gift certificates to local businesses.
The tickets for the annual dinner are $35 each, which include a Lyons Heritage Society donation and a sit-down dinner. Dinner selections should be made no later than Sept. 20.
For further details and tickets, call Carol Bailey at (315) 946-4379.