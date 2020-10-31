LYONS — The Lyons Public Library has redesigned its home-bound delivery system. “Book to Go!”, in partnership with the Friends of the Library, is an effort geared towards those who may not have transportation access to the library.
Volunteers will deliver books, audiobooks, older magazines or older DVDs to residents in the former village of Lyons. Those confined to their homes by temporary or long-term illness or injury, who are therefore not able to travel to the library, are eligible for this service.
Service is free with no late fee charge, although patrons are responsible for replacement costs of any lost or damaged items that have been checked out.
Delivery to those who live in the town of Lyons is unavailable at this time due to a limited number of volunteers.
For more information, call (315) 946-9262 or email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org.