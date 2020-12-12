MACEDON — The Macedon Public Library received a $10,000 grant from the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation recently.
The grant will fund the purchase of personal protective equipment and disinfection supplies to keep staff and patrons safe during the pandemic, as well as the purchase of four Verizon mobile hot spots. The hot spots will be available just in time as more and more people are ending up back at home with local COVID-19 cases steadily increasing.
“In Wayne County, there are approximately 9,000 households lacking internet connectivity and about 800 of those households are located in Macedon. This digital inequity is caused in areas where there is either no infrastructure or poor infrastructure for connectivity. Or, in some cases, the fiber is available, but the cost to connect is just too high for a household to afford,” said Macedon Public Library Director Stacey Wicksall. “In today’s pandemic world, not having access can mean not being able to secure new employment or failing a college semester if studies are now online due to the pandemic. Having these hot spots will help to remove obstacles for our community members without internet connectivity.”
The Verizon hot spots may be borrowed with an HP laptop for up to one week. Borrowers must be 21 years of age or older.
For more information, please call the library at (315) 986-5932.