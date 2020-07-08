RUSHVILLE — The Rochester Regional Health mobile mammography center will be at Mosaic Health for breast cancer screenings July 13.
Mosaic Health is at 2 Rubin Drive.
The mammography center will be at the site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Women can make an appointment by calling (585) 922-PINK (7465) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or by visiting rochesterregional.org/pink and clicking on the “Need a Mammogram” link.
The center can screen walk-ins and the uninsured. The coach is designed to screen every 15 minutes (four women per hour); if a woman needs to use the lift, the appointment time is 30 minutes.
Women must be at least 40, not exhibiting symptoms of breast-related problems and had their last mammogram at least one year and one day from the screening event.
The event is sponsored locally by Hope Walk of Yates County, a community-based organization dedicated to helping county residents who suffer from cancer through research, education, advocacy, and service.