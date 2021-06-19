MANCHESTER — Harry Tuttle, a native of this Ontario County community, is compiling a list of people who worked at the Lehigh Valley Railroad Manchester Yard for a book to be called “Lehigh Valley Railroad Manchester Yard Employees Honor Roll.” His goal is to pay tribute to as many LVRR Manchester Yard employees as possible.
He has close to 1,000 names already.
If your parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling, friend or yourself worked for the LVRR Manchester Yard and would like to be a part of the book, submit the following information to Tuttle, if known: 1) last name, first name, nickname; 2) country (if born outside of the USA); 3) birth-death years; 4) street and village while working in the Manchester Yard; 5A) years of service in the LVRR Manchester Yard and 5B) retirement year; 6) job(s) in the LVRR Manchester Yard; and 7) one sentence about any other railroad or community information of that person.
A sample entry may look like: Rodney, Frank. 1863-1948. Manchester. Served many years; retired in 1922. Car inspector. Was Manchester’s first mayor.
Send the information directly to lvrrstories@gmail.com by July 30. Tuttle plans to have book out by the late fall.