WAYNE COUNTY — Assemblyman Brian Manktelow is partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve to support Toys for Tots this holiday season. The assemblyman’s office at 10 Leach Rd. in Lyons will serve as a collection point for new, unwrapped toys from now until Dec. 15. These gifts will benefit needy children throughout Wayne County.
Drop-offs may be made between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Please leave toys in the box in the foyer and sign the sheet with your name and address so the Assemblyman can convey his gratitude for your contribution.
“As a strong supporter of veterans and their families, I am glad to partner with the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program being organized by Clifford Wiley of Macedon,” Assemblyman Manktelow said. “There are many people in this area who have trouble providing their children with gifts at holiday time, especially this year. Every child still deserves to get something special that day.’’
Wiley, a retired veteran who has organized the program in Wayne County for many years, said he is in contact with agencies that provide services to families. To be eligible to receive toys, families must be able to show documented need for assistance. Toys for Tots provides the toys to the agencies, which then distribute them to the children, he said.
There is concern this year that there may be fewer toys available because of the pandemic, although there is certainty the need will be great. Assemblyman Manktelow is asking for your help.
For more information, contact Assemblyman Manktelow at (315) 946-5166 or Clifford Wiley at (315) 310-2540.