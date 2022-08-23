RUSHVILLE — Marcus Whitman recently received the Titanium Level (highest level) Excellence in Safety Award.
To achieve this status, schools must meet specific criteria, which is measured using quantifiable surveys.
Senior Vice President Brain Saville in Utica National’s Educational Institutions United States said, “Districts that go above and beyond to provide a safe, healthy and focused culture for learning are to be applauded, and we’re pleased to count Marcus Whitman Central School District among them.”
Superintendent of Schools Chris Brown stated, “School safety is our number one priority and I appreciate the efforts of our safety team, employees, and students. It takes the work of everyone, every day, to keep our schools safe.”
Marcus Whitman is one of 145 school districts and Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in New York to earn the Utica National’s School Safety Excellence Award for 2022.