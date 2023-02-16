PENN YAN — Applications are being accepted now to participate in seven weekly online Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Forest Owner volunteer program sessions via Zoom, with an in-person field session in early May or June.
The online sessions are 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from March 21 to May 2. These sessions include two orientation sessions and five technical content periods that will provide participants with increased knowledge about woodland ecology and health, wildlife, and habitat, interfering vegetation management, silviculture, and agroforestry.
All woodland owners in New York are welcome. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, reach out to Lexie Davis at abd97@cornell.edu by March 14 to get started.
The fee, $35 a person and $50 a couple, includes the full training, and supplies and resources provided at the field session. Previously trained volunteers are also welcome at $18 a person and $25 a couple.