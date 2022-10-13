GENEVA — Composer and multi-instrumentalist Matt Venuti is back from his coast-to-coast tour and will be performing at the Geneva Community Center’s Black Box Theater on Sunday.
The hour-long event is called “The Ultima Zone’’ and consists of Venuti playing an array of rare acoustic and electronic instruments, to a backdrop of captivating video footage he’s filmed throughout the U.S., including when he was Artist-in-Residence in two National Parks.
The Finger Lakes Region plays an important role in his visuals in all seasons.
This event is part concert, part film and part deep sound immersion. This event is best suited for adults, young and older.
Doors open at 4 p.m., a half-hour before the show begins. Admission is $20 at the door or $15 in advance.
Advance tickets are available at www.mattvenuti.com.