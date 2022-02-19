LYONS — The Lyons Heritage Society is currently running its membership drive and is looking for new members to join. If you are interested in local history and preservation, the society is for you.
The society owns and manages the Hotchkiss Peppermint Museum located on the Erie Canal and an award-winning Landmark Society recipient. The society can always use more volunteer help in society activities and at the museum. They give tours and have programs, exhibits and events that attract hundreds of visitors each year. They are a society that cares and protects Lyons and Wayne County history.
The society is active in Museum of Wayne County events as well as supporting other area historical societies. They have mutual memberships with other organizations including the Lyons Main Street Program and the Lyons Public Library to mention a few. Their mission as a society is to gather, preserve and make available historical records and materials relating to the town of Lyons. The society also disseminates knowledge to encourage research and to promote the recognition and preservation of sites of historic value.
Your membership includes the following benefits: a quarterly newsletter, a 10% discount in the shoppe and involvement in the preservation of Lyons/Wayne County past and present. Your support as a member is a way to get involved and give back to your community.
Membership can be obtained at the following levels of enrollment: student $5, individual $15, family/household $25, patron $50, institutional/corporate $100 and life membership $500.
For more information and to secure a membership form call (315) 690-9913 or email: lyonsheritagesocietyny@gmail.com