Some have lost grandparents. Others have watched family members and neighbors struggle with cancer.
Sixteen members of the Midlakes National Elementary Honor Society decided to do something about it.
They came together for an on-campus luminary ceremony to celebrate local cancer survivors, support caregivers, and remember loved ones and friends affected by cancer for the American Cancer Society during Relay for Life Geneva.
About 60 vehicles went to Midlakes Elementary School Aug. 19 to view approximately 300 student-decorated luminaries stretching along the main bus loop at the school. Each luminary was adorned with messages of sympathy, remorse and celebration. One read, “HONK If U R A Survivor.”
“So many people can relate to this,” said Camryn Mattoon, a member of NEHS who is entering seventh grade. “We get to honor them and pay a tribute to them and show everyone how important it is to raise money for cancer.”
Mattoon turned to social media to help raise donations instead of going door to door due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite social distancing restrictions, Midlakes students raised about $4,000.
Last year the group received a Platinum Award for raising approximately $7,400, one of the highest totals of any group participating in Relay for Life Geneva.
“We have chosen to be a part of these relays because of the opportunity for community involvement and service,” said Heather Bradley, an advisor of NEHS with Erin Altman. “The Midlakes NEHS has earned a wonderful reputation over the years. They have represented our Midlakes schools well and made our community proud.”
Wynnie Archer, one of the students at the luminary ceremony, lost a family member to cancer several years ago. She helped set up several of the luminaries at the elementary school during the ceremony.
“I think it’s good for people to realize how much cancer impacts everybody,” she said.
The students who participated were Wynnie Archer, Brooke Faust, Claire Givens, Stuart Quku, Pippa Davis, Mattea Brodman, Jamie Lawson, Eden Trzeciak, Isabella Schutt, Maya Stevenson, Jake Middlebrook, Carter Casper, Olivia St. Pierre, Lexi Murphy, Ali Galligher, and Camryn Mattoon.