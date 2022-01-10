Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, reported that his holiday blanket drive for shelter animals resulted in more than 1,000 blankets being collected, equating to two-plus trailer loads of blankets that were donated to Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo and Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Ontario County.
“The outpouring of support for our shelter animals this holiday season from the residents of the 131st Assembly District has warmed my heart and given hope and comfort to hundreds of animals waiting to be adopted into loving homes,” Gallahan said.
Gallahan’s 131st Assembly District includes all of Ontario County and parts of Seneca County.