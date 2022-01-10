SENECA FALLS — More than 200 children in Seneca County received a bicycle for Christmas last month, courtesy of Seneca Meadows Inc.
Through partnerships with the Seneca County House of Concern, Seneca County Head Start, Safe Harbors, Ovid Food Pantry, Lodi Library, and the Waterloo VFW, 212 eligible children were selected to participate.
“I have worked with the bicycle giveaway in Seneca County over the past 14 years,” said Michael Scaglione, Christmas Promise volunteer team leader. “Since we teamed up with SMI, the program has grown bigger and stronger. We never would have made it through the pandemic without the leadership and commitment from SMI.”
“I would like to thank Seneca Meadows Inc. for the opportunity for our club to again participate in another year of the bike giveaway in Seneca County,” added MJ Persing Jr., president of Protectors LEMC UpState NY Chapter. “We as a Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are honored to be able to help for the past several years in the bike giveaway. We look forward to next year to help support the cause.”
“Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes is so grateful to be a part of the Seneca Meadows Christmas Promise Bike Giveaway this year,” said Marisa Przepiora, executive director of Safe Harbors. “Because of this program we were able to get several bikes to the children of our Seneca County clients, something we never would have been able to provide on our own.”
Several weeks earlier, the bike-build operation started with gathering “Santa’s List” with the partner agencies. Next, the bike-build team working with Walmart worked to ensure each child on the Christmas Promise list would have a bike and helmet fitting them.
Volunteers including several Waterloo High School students helping to build the bikes. Once the bikes were put together, the Christmas Promise team organized the bikes for distribution day, which always happens the last Saturday prior to Christmas.
In addition to the essential workforce at Seneca Meadows and others already mentioned, supporters of the Christmas Promise were Debbie Weaver; Waterloo High School student volunteers John Nabinger, Chris Scaglione, and Emily Campbell; Ensol Inc.; Zoladz Construction; Vantage Equipment; DC Rauscher; Magee Transportation; Nixon Peabody; Empire Construction; Empire Truck; Dendis Sand & Gravel; Hometown Energy; Tom Fox; and Wilson Press.
For more information on the Christmas Promise program, visit senecameadows.com.