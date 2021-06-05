PHELPS — The Administration for Community Living celebrated May as Older Americans Month with the theme of this year being “Communities of Strength,” and the Rochester Finger Lakes Chapter of the National Aging in Place Council is honoring four older adults who are living this theme through service to others, including C. Richard and Mary Ellen Darling of Darling’s Tree Farm on County Road 23.
The Darlings planted some evergreens as a wind break for their newly built home back in the 1960s, which set in motion what would become a family endeavor and a way to give back to those who serve our country. The farm grows 11 varieties of Christmas trees, including several types of firs, blue spruce, and white pine. As their children grew, they were involved in different ways with the tree business. Now, with a third generation participating, it is truly a family effort.
Dick Darling is serving a four-year term as the director of the National Christmas Tree Association. He and Mary Ellen have served as state chairs and board members previously for the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of NY. The national association has a contest annually to see which farm gets to put a Christmas tree in the White House and Dick is one of the judges. While staying active in the Christmas Tree Association is a responsibility the Darlings welcome, their involvement in Trees for Troops is more a labor of love. Dick is also serving as national chair for Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation for the past 16 years. This group has donated over 260,000 trees to service families at home and abroad, averaging about 16,000 trees annually. The loss of a young soldier from Phelps was the catalyst for the Darlings’ first donation to Trees for Troops which sparked their interest in a deeper commitment.
The logistical coordination of gathering more than 3,000 trees from about 140 farms across New York State is no small task. FedEx, a partner in Trees for Troops, assists with the gathering and hauling. Feeling the full weight of the impact of Trees for Troops has come when the Darlings are present for lunch with the commanders, distribution of the trees, and Christmas parties with the service families at Fort Drum.
As the Darlings shared, this is not about them, it is about the troops and their families. In their mind, it is a small way to give back for the sacrifices the armed services make for our country.