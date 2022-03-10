Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s during the day Saturday. Wind chill values falling into the single digits to near zero. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. &&