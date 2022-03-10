GENEVA — Beginning Saturday, the Geneva Community Center gym will become a new, weekly mecca for Geneva’s youngest children.
The center’s new “First 1000 Days” program will add regular Saturday hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon, featuring a growing variety of fun, food and inspiration for infants, toddlers and their parents.
Each week will include an open gym with new play toys and jump houses, a pancake breakfast, coffee for parents, and access to take-home books and arts materials. Parents will be able to access free diapers, childcare supplies and groceries from the center’s pantry each week.
“Communities invest a lot in their children, but not always in the needs of the youngest,” said Delilah Jesson, a William Smith College senior who is helping organize the First 1000 Days program. “This program intends to offer help to all parents taking on this crucial task.”
Experts say open and safe play places are important to a child’s development as they grow to preschool age. The First 1000 Days program aims to bolster community engagement while children are at the most vulnerable ages.
“This community spends heavily for baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse and hockey,” said Chris Lavin, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the club’s Community Center. “Sports are great for growing kids. We look at this new First 1000 Days program as offering the same focus on the youngest of our children.”
The program began in February and features open playtime from 8 am. to noon in a gym filled with toys and activities that parents can engage in with children from infant through the toddler years. Breakfast foods for the kids and coffee for the parents are available every day. Families can arrange for diaper, formula and other food needs for pickup during the new Saturday morning hours.
The center is adding six new washers and dryers to help parents who want to put their laundry in while playing with their children. A new counseling center at the facility also will offer life coaching for young parents on appointment.
The First 1000 Days is a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club, Success for Geneva’s Children, Geneva 2030, the Partnership for Ontario County, and Healthy Families, an Ontario County early childhood health program.
“This service is free and carries no income requirements for participation,” Lavin said. “Growing healthier children ready to learn in the school years is a universal need. Healthy, happy and ready to learn by school age is a community goal for all children.’’
The program is funded with grants from the Wyckoff Family Foundation, The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and local donors. Families with children can join by filling out a short registration form available during business hours at the Community Center at 160 Carter Road. Registration will be available during Super Saturday sessions this week as well.