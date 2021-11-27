NEWARK — The Colonel William Prescott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Newark recently presented the Canandaigua VA $100 in Walmart Gift Cards for their residents.
A check for $700 was also presented to the American Legion Riders of Post 394 in Williamson to supply food boxes for veterans in need throughout Wayne County at their booth in front of the Lowes store in Macedon on Veterans Day.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more than 130 years, the DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for America’s freedom. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.dar.org.
If interested in membership, contact Pauline Harper, Regent at (315) 594-8469.